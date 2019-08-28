Bladecaster is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bladecaster belongs to war. Bladecaster costs 1 mana. Bladecaster rarity is common. Bladecaster is from type Creature. Bladecaster has 2 attack. Bladecaster has 2 health. Bladecaster is from Olympian tribe. Bladecaster is part of the core set. Bladecaster currently available in beta. There are 375 Bladecaster cards in existence (total). Bladecaster was released at November 19, 2019.