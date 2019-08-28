1

Bladecaster

This creature gets +1 health after it attacks a creature.

2
2
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Bladecaster

This creature gets +1/+1 after it attacks a creature.

2
2
Olympian

Version 3

Replaced November 19, 2019

1
Bladecaster

This creature gets +1/+1 after it attacks a creature.

2
2

Version 2

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Bladecaster
Bladecaster gets +1/+1 after it attacks a creature.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

Bladecaster is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bladecaster belongs to war. Bladecaster costs 1 mana. Bladecaster rarity is common. Bladecaster is from type Creature. Bladecaster has 2 attack. Bladecaster has 2 health. Bladecaster is from Olympian tribe. Bladecaster is part of the core set. Bladecaster currently available in beta. There are 375 Bladecaster cards in existence (total). Bladecaster was released at November 19, 2019.