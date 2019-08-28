Blade of Styx is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blade of Styx belongs to war. Blade of Styx costs 3 mana. Blade of Styx rarity is common. Blade of Styx is from type Weapon. Blade of Styx has 3 attack. Blade of Styx has 2 health. Blade of Styx is from Neutral tribe. Blade of Styx is part of the core set. Blade of Styx currently available in beta. There are 294 Blade of Styx cards in existence (total). Blade of Styx was released at August 28, 2019.