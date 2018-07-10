Blade Trial Valkyrie is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blade Trial Valkyrie belongs to war. Blade Trial Valkyrie costs 6 mana. Blade Trial Valkyrie rarity is rare. Blade Trial Valkyrie is from type Creature. Blade Trial Valkyrie has 4 attack. Blade Trial Valkyrie has 4 health. Blade Trial Valkyrie is from Viking tribe. Blade Trial Valkyrie is part of the genesis set. Blade Trial Valkyrie currently available in beta. There are 12368 Blade Trial Valkyrie cards in existence (total). Blade Trial Valkyrie was released at September 03, 2019.