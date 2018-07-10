6

Blade Trial Valkyrie

Roar: Deal 1 damage to each other creature. Add an enchanted weapon to your hand.

4
4
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Blade Trial Valkyrie
Roar: Deal 1 damage to all other creatures. Add an enchanted weapon to your hand.
4
3
Viking

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

5
Blade Trial Valkyrie
Roar: If your opponent has a weapon, remove 1 durability and Delve an Enchanted weapon.
4
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Blade Trial Valkyrie is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blade Trial Valkyrie belongs to war. Blade Trial Valkyrie costs 6 mana. Blade Trial Valkyrie rarity is rare. Blade Trial Valkyrie is from type Creature. Blade Trial Valkyrie has 4 attack. Blade Trial Valkyrie has 4 health. Blade Trial Valkyrie is from Viking tribe. Blade Trial Valkyrie is part of the genesis set. Blade Trial Valkyrie currently available in beta. There are 12368 Blade Trial Valkyrie cards in existence (total). Blade Trial Valkyrie was released at September 03, 2019.