Blacksmith Armourer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blacksmith Armourer belongs to war. Blacksmith Armourer costs 3 mana. Blacksmith Armourer rarity is common. Blacksmith Armourer is from type Creature. Blacksmith Armourer has 1 attack. Blacksmith Armourer has 1 health. Blacksmith Armourer is from Guild tribe. Blacksmith Armourer is part of the genesis set. Blacksmith Armourer currently available in beta. There are 35082 Blacksmith Armourer cards in existence (total). Blacksmith Armourer was released at October 26, 2019.