Roar: Give +2 health to each other friendly creature. If they have frontline, give them +4 health instead.

Blackguard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Blackguard is a neutral card. Blackguard costs 8 mana. Blackguard rarity is epic. Blackguard is from type Creature. Blackguard has 12 attack. Blackguard has 10 health. Blackguard is from Neutral tribe. Blackguard is part of the core set. Blackguard currently available in beta. There are 251 Blackguard cards in existence (total). Blackguard was released at August 28, 2019.