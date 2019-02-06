Black Jaguar is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Black Jaguar belongs to nature. Black Jaguar costs 2 mana. Black Jaguar rarity is common. Black Jaguar is from type Creature. Black Jaguar has 3 attack. Black Jaguar has 3 health. Black Jaguar is from Wild tribe. Black Jaguar is part of the core set. Black Jaguar currently available in beta. There are 440 Black Jaguar cards in existence (total). Black Jaguar was released at October 26, 2019.