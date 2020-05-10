Black Diamond Dagger is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Black Diamond Dagger belongs to deception. Black Diamond Dagger costs 3 mana. Black Diamond Dagger rarity is common. Black Diamond Dagger is from type Weapon. Black Diamond Dagger has 0 attack. Black Diamond Dagger has 3 health. Black Diamond Dagger is part of the trial set. Black Diamond Dagger currently not available in beta. Black Diamond Dagger was released at May 10, 2020.