1

Beyond the Grave

Deal X damage to a creature, where X is equal to the strength of a random creature in your void.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Beyond the Grave

Trigger two random afterlife effects from your void.

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

1
Beyond the Grave
Trigger two random afterlife effects from your void.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Beyond the Grave
Trigger a random Afterlife effect that has been triggered this game.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

