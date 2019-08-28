2

Belligerent Warlock

After this creature attacks a creature, draw a card.

2
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Belligerent Warlock
After Belligerent Warlock attacks a creature, draw a card.
2
2

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

