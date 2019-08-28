Beastfury Shaman is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Beastfury Shaman is a neutral card. Beastfury Shaman costs 3 mana. Beastfury Shaman rarity is common. Beastfury Shaman is from type Creature. Beastfury Shaman has 2 attack. Beastfury Shaman has 3 health. Beastfury Shaman is from Amazon tribe. Beastfury Shaman is part of the core set. Beastfury Shaman currently available in beta. There are 291 Beastfury Shaman cards in existence (total). Beastfury Shaman was released at August 28, 2019.