Bearstrider is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bearstrider belongs to war. Bearstrider costs 4 mana. Bearstrider rarity is common. Bearstrider is from type Creature. Bearstrider has 2 attack. Bearstrider has 5 health. Bearstrider is from Viking tribe. Bearstrider is part of the genesis set. Bearstrider currently available in beta. There are 35307 Bearstrider cards in existence (total). Bearstrider was released at August 28, 2019.