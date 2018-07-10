4

Bearstrider

While damaged, Bearstrider has +3 strength.

2
5
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Bearstrider
While damaged, Bearstrider has strength +3.
2
5
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

4
Bearstrider
Frontline. Has +3 Attack when damaged.
2
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Bearstrider is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bearstrider belongs to war. Bearstrider costs 4 mana. Bearstrider rarity is common. Bearstrider is from type Creature. Bearstrider has 2 attack. Bearstrider has 5 health. Bearstrider is from Viking tribe. Bearstrider is part of the genesis set. Bearstrider currently available in beta. There are 35307 Bearstrider cards in existence (total). Bearstrider was released at August 28, 2019.