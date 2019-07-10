1

Battlebard

Roar: Give a friendly Viking +2 strength.

2
1
Viking

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Battlebard
Roar: Give a friendly Viking strength +2.
2
1
Viking

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Battlebard
Roar: Give a friendly Viking +2/+1.
2
1
Viking

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Battlebard is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Battlebard is a neutral card. Battlebard costs 1 mana. Battlebard rarity is epic. Battlebard is from type Creature. Battlebard has 2 attack. Battlebard has 1 health. Battlebard is from Viking tribe. Battlebard is part of the core set. Battlebard currently available in beta. There are 192 Battlebard cards in existence (total). Battlebard was released at August 28, 2019.