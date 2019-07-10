Battle Cleric is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Battle Cleric belongs to light. Battle Cleric costs 5 mana. Battle Cleric rarity is rare. Battle Cleric is from type Creature. Battle Cleric has 2 attack. Battle Cleric has 2 health. Battle Cleric is from Neutral tribe. Battle Cleric is part of the core set. Battle Cleric currently available in beta. There are 241 Battle Cleric cards in existence (total). Battle Cleric was released at August 28, 2019.