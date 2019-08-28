Battle Aurochs is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Battle Aurochs is a neutral card. Battle Aurochs costs 3 mana. Battle Aurochs rarity is common. Battle Aurochs is from type Creature. Battle Aurochs has 3 attack. Battle Aurochs has 3 health. Battle Aurochs is from Neutral tribe. Battle Aurochs is part of the core set. Battle Aurochs currently available in beta. There are 321 Battle Aurochs cards in existence (total). Battle Aurochs was released at August 28, 2019.