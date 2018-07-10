Bast's Claws is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bast's Claws belongs to war. Bast's Claws costs 6 mana. Bast's Claws rarity is rare. Bast's Claws is from type Weapon. Bast's Claws has 3 attack. Bast's Claws has 4 health. Bast's Claws is from Neutral tribe. Bast's Claws is part of the genesis set. Bast's Claws currently available in beta. There are 12599 Bast's Claws cards in existence (total). Bast's Claws was released at August 28, 2019.