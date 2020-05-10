3

Bardelys, Parthene Orator

Ward. Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for each enemy creature and +1 health for each other friendly creature.

2
3
Olympian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Bardelys, Parthene Orator

Bardelys, Parthene Orator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bardelys, Parthene Orator belongs to light. Bardelys, Parthene Orator costs 3 mana. Bardelys, Parthene Orator rarity is legendary. Bardelys, Parthene Orator is from type Creature. Bardelys, Parthene Orator has 2 attack. Bardelys, Parthene Orator has 3 health. Bardelys, Parthene Orator is from Olympian tribe. Bardelys, Parthene Orator is part of the trial set. Bardelys, Parthene Orator currently available in beta. Bardelys, Parthene Orator was released at May 10, 2020.