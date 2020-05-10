Ward. Roar: This creature gets +1 strength for each enemy creature and +1 health for each other friendly creature.

Bardelys, Parthene Orator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Bardelys, Parthene Orator belongs to light. Bardelys, Parthene Orator costs 3 mana. Bardelys, Parthene Orator rarity is legendary. Bardelys, Parthene Orator is from type Creature. Bardelys, Parthene Orator has 2 attack. Bardelys, Parthene Orator has 3 health. Bardelys, Parthene Orator is from Olympian tribe. Bardelys, Parthene Orator is part of the trial set. Bardelys, Parthene Orator currently available in beta. Bardelys, Parthene Orator was released at May 10, 2020.