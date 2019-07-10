Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 4
Replaced October 17, 2019
Version 3
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 13, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2019
Barbed Hook is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Barbed Hook is a neutral card. Barbed Hook costs 0 mana. Barbed Hook rarity is common. Barbed Hook is from type Weapon. Barbed Hook has 1 attack. Barbed Hook has 1 health. Barbed Hook is from Neutral tribe. Barbed Hook is part of the genesis set. Barbed Hook currently available in beta. Barbed Hook was released at October 17, 2019.