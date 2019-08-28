Banished Shadow is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Banished Shadow is a neutral card. Banished Shadow costs 1 mana. Banished Shadow rarity is common. Banished Shadow is from type Creature. Banished Shadow has 1 attack. Banished Shadow has 1 health. Banished Shadow is from Neutral tribe. Banished Shadow is part of the etherbots set. Banished Shadow currently available in beta. Banished Shadow was released at August 28, 2019.