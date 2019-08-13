2

Balthazar, Blood Magus

At the start of your turn, deal 1 damage to your god and reduce the cost of your god power by 1 until the end of the turn.

3
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Balthazar, Blood Magus
At the start of your turn deal 1 damage to your god and reduce the cost of your god power by 1 until the end of the turn.
3
2

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Balthazar, Blood Magus
Your god power costs 1 less and your god has burn +1 as long as this creature is in play.
3
2

Version 1

Replaced August 13, 2019

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Balthazar, Blood Magus

Balthazar, Blood Magus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Balthazar, Blood Magus is a neutral card. Balthazar, Blood Magus costs 2 mana. Balthazar, Blood Magus rarity is legendary. Balthazar, Blood Magus is from type Creature. Balthazar, Blood Magus has 3 attack. Balthazar, Blood Magus has 2 health. Balthazar, Blood Magus is from Neutral tribe. Balthazar, Blood Magus is part of the core set. Balthazar, Blood Magus currently available in beta. There are 134 Balthazar, Blood Magus cards in existence (total). Balthazar, Blood Magus was released at August 28, 2019.