Your god power costs 1 less and your god has burn +1 as long as this creature is in play.

At the start of your turn deal 1 damage to your god and reduce the cost of your god power by 1 until the end of the turn.

Balthazar, Blood Magus is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Balthazar, Blood Magus is a neutral card. Balthazar, Blood Magus costs 2 mana. Balthazar, Blood Magus rarity is legendary. Balthazar, Blood Magus is from type Creature. Balthazar, Blood Magus has 3 attack. Balthazar, Blood Magus has 2 health. Balthazar, Blood Magus is from Neutral tribe. Balthazar, Blood Magus is part of the core set. Balthazar, Blood Magus currently available in beta. There are 134 Balthazar, Blood Magus cards in existence (total). Balthazar, Blood Magus was released at August 28, 2019.