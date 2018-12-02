3

Ballista

Backline. Ability: Deal 2 damage.

0
3
Structure

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

3
Ballista

Backline. Ability: Deal 2 damage.

0
3

Version 6

Replaced October 26, 2019

3
Ballista
Backline. Ability: Deal 2 damage.
0
3

Version 5

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Ballista
Backline. Ability: Deal 2 damage.
0
3

Version 4

Replaced July 30, 2019

4
Ballista
Backline. Ability: Deal 2 damage.
0
5

Version 3

Replaced July 22, 2019

2
Ballista
Backline. Ability: Deal 2 damage.
0
5

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

3
Ballista
Backline. Ability: Deal 2 damage to target character.
0
2

Version 1

Replaced December 02, 2018

Ballista is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ballista is a neutral card. Ballista costs 3 mana. Ballista rarity is epic. Ballista is from type Creature. Ballista has 0 attack. Ballista has 3 health. Ballista is from Structure tribe. Ballista is part of the core set. Ballista currently available in beta. There are 181 Ballista cards in existence (total). Ballista was released at October 26, 2019.