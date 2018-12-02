Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 6
Replaced October 26, 2019
Version 5
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 4
Replaced July 30, 2019
Version 3
Replaced July 22, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 1
Replaced December 02, 2018
Ballista is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ballista is a neutral card. Ballista costs 3 mana. Ballista rarity is epic. Ballista is from type Creature. Ballista has 0 attack. Ballista has 3 health. Ballista is from Structure tribe. Ballista is part of the core set. Ballista currently available in beta. There are 181 Ballista cards in existence (total). Ballista was released at October 26, 2019.