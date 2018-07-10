2

Balance Summoner

Roar: Set the mana cost of all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in your hand to 1.

2
3
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

2
Balance Summoner

Roar: Set the mana cost of all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in your hand to 1.

2
3

Version 6

Replaced October 26, 2019

2
Balance Summoner

Roar: Set the mana cost of all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in both players hands to 0.

2
3

Version 5

Replaced October 01, 2019

2
Balance Summoner
Roar: Set the mana cost of all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in both players hands to 0.
2
3

Version 4

Replaced August 28, 2019

2
Balance Summoner
All anims, enchanted weapons, and runes cost 1 mana.
1
3

Version 3

Replaced August 13, 2019

2
Balance Summoner
All anims, enchanted weapons, and runes cost 0 mana.
1
2

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

6
Balance Summoner
All cards cost 5.
5
5

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

