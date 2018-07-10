Roar: Set the mana cost of all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in both players hands to 0.

Roar: Set the mana cost of all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in your hand to 1.

Balance Summoner is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Balance Summoner is a neutral card. Balance Summoner costs 2 mana. Balance Summoner rarity is epic. Balance Summoner is from type Creature. Balance Summoner has 2 attack. Balance Summoner has 3 health. Balance Summoner is from Mystic tribe. Balance Summoner is part of the genesis set. Balance Summoner currently available in beta. There are 4514 Balance Summoner cards in existence (total). Balance Summoner was released at October 26, 2019.