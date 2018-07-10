Roar : Each God heals for 5 if they are below 15 Health, or takes 5 damage if above.

Roar: Each God heals for 4 if they are below 16 Health, or takes 4 damage if above.

Roar: If a god is below 16 health, it heals for 4. If they are above 16, deal 4 instead.

Roar: If a god is below 16 health, it heals for 4. If they are above 16, it is dealt 4 damage instead.

Balance Ethereals is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Balance Ethereals is a neutral card. Balance Ethereals costs 6 mana. Balance Ethereals rarity is rare. Balance Ethereals is from type Creature. Balance Ethereals has 4 attack. Balance Ethereals has 5 health. Balance Ethereals is from Aether tribe. Balance Ethereals is part of the genesis set. Balance Ethereals currently available in beta. There are 12361 Balance Ethereals cards in existence (total). Balance Ethereals was released at September 03, 2019.