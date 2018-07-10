Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 2
Replaced May 31, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Balance Ethereals is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Balance Ethereals is a neutral card. Balance Ethereals costs 6 mana. Balance Ethereals rarity is rare. Balance Ethereals is from type Creature. Balance Ethereals has 4 attack. Balance Ethereals has 5 health. Balance Ethereals is from Aether tribe. Balance Ethereals is part of the genesis set. Balance Ethereals currently available in beta. There are 12361 Balance Ethereals cards in existence (total). Balance Ethereals was released at September 03, 2019.