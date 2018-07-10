1

Back-Alley Vendor

Roar: Replace all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in your hand with random legendary cards.

1
2

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Back-Alley Vendor
Roar: Replace all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in your hand with random legendary cards.
1
2

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Back-Alley Vendor
Roar: Replace all anims, enchanted weapons, and runes in your hand with random legendary cards.
1
3

Version 2

Replaced July 30, 2019

5
Back-Alley Vendor
Hidden. Roar: Cards in your hand that didn't start in your deck cost 2 less.
4
2

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Back-Alley Vendor is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Back-Alley Vendor is a neutral card. Back-Alley Vendor costs 1 mana. Back-Alley Vendor rarity is rare. Back-Alley Vendor is from type Creature. Back-Alley Vendor has 1 attack. Back-Alley Vendor has 2 health. Back-Alley Vendor is from Neutral tribe. Back-Alley Vendor is part of the genesis set. Back-Alley Vendor currently available in beta. There are 12233 Back-Alley Vendor cards in existence (total). Back-Alley Vendor was released at August 28, 2019.