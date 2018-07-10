7

Azure Djinni

Roar: Add a random anim, an enchanted weapon, and a rune to your hand.

6
4
Anubian

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Azure Djinni
Roar: Add a random anim, enchanted weapon, and rune to your hand.
6
3
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

9
Azure Djinni
Blitz. Whenever this creature Attacks, add a random Rune to your hand.
6
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

