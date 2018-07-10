8

Avatar of War

Leech. Roar: Equip 5/2 Sentient Flameblades with godblitz and "After you attack, heal your god for 5."

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Avatar of War

Leech. Roar: Equip 5/2 Sentient Flameblades.

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

Avatar of War
Heal your god for damage Avatar of War deals to creatures. Roar: If there are 18 or more creatures in all voids, equip a 5/2 Sentient Flameblade.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Avatar of War
Roar: If you have 15 or more creatures in your Void, equip a 4/2 weapon.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

