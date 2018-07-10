Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced October 01, 2019
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Avatar of War is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Avatar of War belongs to war. Avatar of War costs 8 mana. Avatar of War rarity is legendary. Avatar of War is from type Creature. Avatar of War has 8 attack. Avatar of War has 8 health. Avatar of War is from Neutral tribe. Avatar of War is part of the genesis set. Avatar of War currently available in beta. There are 2407 Avatar of War cards in existence (total). Avatar of War was released at October 01, 2019.