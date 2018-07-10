Heal your god for damage Avatar of War deals to creatures. Roar: If there are 18 or more creatures in all voids, equip a 5/2 Sentient Flameblade.

Avatar of War is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Avatar of War belongs to war. Avatar of War costs 8 mana. Avatar of War rarity is legendary. Avatar of War is from type Creature. Avatar of War has 8 attack. Avatar of War has 8 health. Avatar of War is from Neutral tribe. Avatar of War is part of the genesis set. Avatar of War currently available in beta. There are 2407 Avatar of War cards in existence (total). Avatar of War was released at October 01, 2019.