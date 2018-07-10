5

Avatar of Nature

At the end of your turn, summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.

Former versions

Avatar of Nature

At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.

Version 3

Replaced September 12, 2019

Avatar of Nature

At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Walking Plant.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Avatar of Nature

At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Living Earth.

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

