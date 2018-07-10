Avatar of Magic is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Avatar of Magic belongs to magic. Avatar of Magic costs 9 mana. Avatar of Magic rarity is legendary. Avatar of Magic is from type Creature. Avatar of Magic has 9 attack. Avatar of Magic has 9 health. Avatar of Magic is from Neutral tribe. Avatar of Magic is part of the genesis set. Avatar of Magic currently available in beta. There are 2436 Avatar of Magic cards in existence (total). Avatar of Magic was released at August 28, 2019.