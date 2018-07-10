9

Avatar of Magic

Protected. Ward. Spell boost +2. Whenever you cast a spell, add a copy of Beam to your hand that costs 1 mana.

9
9

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

9
Avatar of Magic
Protected. Ward. Spell Boost +1. Whenever you cast a spell, add a copy of Beam to your hand that costs 1 mana.
5
9

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

10
Avatar of Magic
At the end of your turn, add a copy of Beam to your hand that costs 1 mana.
3
7

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

