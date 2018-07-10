Avatar of Deception is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Avatar of Deception belongs to deception. Avatar of Deception costs 4 mana. Avatar of Deception rarity is legendary. Avatar of Deception is from type Creature. Avatar of Deception has 4 attack. Avatar of Deception has 4 health. Avatar of Deception is from Neutral tribe. Avatar of Deception is part of the genesis set. Avatar of Deception currently available in beta. There are 2302 Avatar of Deception cards in existence (total). Avatar of Deception was released at October 01, 2019.