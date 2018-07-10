4

Avatar of Deception

Hidden. Roar: A random enemy creature becomes confused and goes to sleep.

4
4

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Avatar of Deception

Hidden. Whenever you draw a card, shuffle a copy of it into your opponent's deck.

4
4

Version 3

Replaced October 01, 2019

6
Avatar of Deception
Hidden. Pick one: +2/+2 on each enemy spell or relic played, or +2/+2 on each enemy creature played.
3
3

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

7
Avatar of Deception
Secretly Pick One: +2/+2 on enemy spell played; or +2/+2 on enemy creature played.
7
6

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Avatar of Deception

Avatar of Deception is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Avatar of Deception belongs to deception. Avatar of Deception costs 4 mana. Avatar of Deception rarity is legendary. Avatar of Deception is from type Creature. Avatar of Deception has 4 attack. Avatar of Deception has 4 health. Avatar of Deception is from Neutral tribe. Avatar of Deception is part of the genesis set. Avatar of Deception currently available in beta. There are 2302 Avatar of Deception cards in existence (total). Avatar of Deception was released at October 01, 2019.