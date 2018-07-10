6

Avatar of Death

This creature gets +1 strength for each point of damage your god takes. Afterlife: Deal 6 damage to a random enemy creature.

6
6

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

9
Avatar of Death
Get attack +1 for each point of damage any god takes. Afterlife: Return this creature to the board.
0
12

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

9
Avatar of Death
Gain +1/+0 for each damage any God takes. Afterlife: Return this creature to the board.
0
12

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

7
Avatar of Death
Whenever your God takes damage, gain +2/+1.
8
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Avatar of Death

Avatar of Death is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Avatar of Death belongs to death. Avatar of Death costs 6 mana. Avatar of Death rarity is legendary. Avatar of Death is from type Creature. Avatar of Death has 6 attack. Avatar of Death has 6 health. Avatar of Death is from Neutral tribe. Avatar of Death is part of the genesis set. Avatar of Death currently available in beta. There are 2391 Avatar of Death cards in existence (total). Avatar of Death was released at August 28, 2019.