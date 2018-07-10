Avatar of Death is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Avatar of Death belongs to death. Avatar of Death costs 6 mana. Avatar of Death rarity is legendary. Avatar of Death is from type Creature. Avatar of Death has 6 attack. Avatar of Death has 6 health. Avatar of Death is from Neutral tribe. Avatar of Death is part of the genesis set. Avatar of Death currently available in beta. There are 2391 Avatar of Death cards in existence (total). Avatar of Death was released at August 28, 2019.