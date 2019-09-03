6

Auric Mage

Backline. Leech. Roar & ability: Deal 1 damage to each creature.

3
4
Mystic

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced October 26, 2019

Version 1

Replaced September 03, 2019

Auric Mage is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Auric Mage belongs to war. Auric Mage costs 6 mana. Auric Mage rarity is common. Auric Mage is from type Creature. Auric Mage has 3 attack. Auric Mage has 4 health. Auric Mage is from Mystic tribe. Auric Mage is part of the core set. Auric Mage currently available in beta. There are 216 Auric Mage cards in existence (total). Auric Mage was released at October 26, 2019.