When drawn, summon a random Legendary creature that costs the same or less than your available Mana and Discard this card. Draw a card.

Atlas' Burden is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Atlas' Burden is a neutral card. Atlas' Burden costs 0 mana. Atlas' Burden rarity is mythic. Atlas' Burden is from type Spell. Atlas' Burden is from Neutral tribe. Atlas' Burden is part of the mythic set. Atlas' Burden currently available in beta. Atlas' Burden was released at August 28, 2019.