Athenian Archer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Athenian Archer is a neutral card. Athenian Archer costs 1 mana. Athenian Archer rarity is rare. Athenian Archer is from type Creature. Athenian Archer has 1 attack. Athenian Archer has 2 health. Athenian Archer is from Olympian tribe. Athenian Archer is part of the core set. Athenian Archer currently available in beta. There are 376 Athenian Archer cards in existence (total). Athenian Archer was released at August 28, 2019.