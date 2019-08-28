Athena's Conjurer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Athena's Conjurer is a neutral card. Athena's Conjurer costs 6 mana. Athena's Conjurer rarity is rare. Athena's Conjurer is from type Creature. Athena's Conjurer has 2 attack. Athena's Conjurer has 4 health. Athena's Conjurer is from Olympian tribe. Athena's Conjurer is part of the core set. Athena's Conjurer currently available in beta. There are 287 Athena's Conjurer cards in existence (total). Athena's Conjurer was released at August 28, 2019.