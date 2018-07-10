6

Astraea's Envoy

Roar: Give a random other creature with the lowest attack +4/+4.

4
5

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Astraea's Envoy

Roar: The creature with the lowest strength gains +4/+4.

4
5

Version 3

Replaced October 15, 2019

6
Astraea's Envoy
Roar: The creature with the lowest attack gains +4/+4.
4
4

Version 2

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Astraea's Envoy
Roar: The creature with the lowest attack gains +4/+4.
3
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Astraea's Envoy

Astraea's Envoy is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Astraea's Envoy is a neutral card. Astraea's Envoy costs 6 mana. Astraea's Envoy rarity is legendary. Astraea's Envoy is from type Creature. Astraea's Envoy has 4 attack. Astraea's Envoy has 5 health. Astraea's Envoy is from Neutral tribe. Astraea's Envoy is part of the genesis set. Astraea's Envoy currently available in beta. There are 2420 Astraea's Envoy cards in existence (total). Astraea's Envoy was released at October 15, 2019.