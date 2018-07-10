Astraea's Envoy is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Astraea's Envoy is a neutral card. Astraea's Envoy costs 6 mana. Astraea's Envoy rarity is legendary. Astraea's Envoy is from type Creature. Astraea's Envoy has 4 attack. Astraea's Envoy has 5 health. Astraea's Envoy is from Neutral tribe. Astraea's Envoy is part of the genesis set. Astraea's Envoy currently available in beta. There are 2420 Astraea's Envoy cards in existence (total). Astraea's Envoy was released at October 15, 2019.