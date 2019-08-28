Asterius, Glittering One is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Asterius, Glittering One belongs to light. Asterius, Glittering One costs 6 mana. Asterius, Glittering One rarity is legendary. Asterius, Glittering One is from type Creature. Asterius, Glittering One has 4 attack. Asterius, Glittering One has 6 health. Asterius, Glittering One is from Neutral tribe. Asterius, Glittering One is part of the core set. Asterius, Glittering One currently available in beta. There are 90 Asterius, Glittering One cards in existence (total). Asterius, Glittering One was released at October 01, 2019.