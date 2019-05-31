Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced August 28, 2019
Version 1
Replaced May 31, 2019
Assistant Alchemist is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Assistant Alchemist belongs to magic. Assistant Alchemist costs 1 mana. Assistant Alchemist rarity is epic. Assistant Alchemist is from type Creature. Assistant Alchemist has 2 attack. Assistant Alchemist has 2 health. Assistant Alchemist is from Neutral tribe. Assistant Alchemist is part of the core set. Assistant Alchemist currently available in beta. There are 167 Assistant Alchemist cards in existence (total). Assistant Alchemist was released at August 28, 2019.