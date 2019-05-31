Roar: Select a card that costs no more than your total Mana Gems, reduce its cost by 1.

Roar: Select a card that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 1.

Assistant Alchemist is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Assistant Alchemist belongs to magic. Assistant Alchemist costs 1 mana. Assistant Alchemist rarity is epic. Assistant Alchemist is from type Creature. Assistant Alchemist has 2 attack. Assistant Alchemist has 2 health. Assistant Alchemist is from Neutral tribe. Assistant Alchemist is part of the core set. Assistant Alchemist currently available in beta. There are 167 Assistant Alchemist cards in existence (total). Assistant Alchemist was released at August 28, 2019.