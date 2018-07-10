Ashen Drake

Well it didn’t get its name by blowing bubbles.
Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature, and 4 more damage, split randomly among other enemy creatures.
Version 5
Replaced October 21, 2019
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature, and 2 more damage, split randomly among other enemy creatures.
Version 4
Replaced September 17, 2019
Version 3
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2018
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
