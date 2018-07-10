7

Ashen Drake

Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature, and 4 more damage, split randomly among other enemy characters.

6
5
Dragon

Well it didn’t get its name by blowing bubbles.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

7
Ashen Drake

Roar: Deal 4 damage to an enemy creature, and 4 more damage, split randomly among other enemy creatures.

6
5
Dragon

Version 5

Replaced October 21, 2019

7
Ashen Drake

Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature, and 2 more damage, split randomly among other enemy creatures.

6
5
Dragon

Version 4

Replaced September 17, 2019

7
Ashen Drake
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature, and 2 more damage, split randomly among other enemy creatures.
6
4
Dragon

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

7
Ashen Drake
Roar: Deal 3 damage to an enemy creature.
6
6
Dragon

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2018

6
Ashen Drake
Roar: Deal 2 damage to an enemy creature.
6
3

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

