Ashen Drake is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ashen Drake is a neutral card. Ashen Drake costs 7 mana. Ashen Drake rarity is epic. Ashen Drake is from type Creature. Ashen Drake has 6 attack. Ashen Drake has 5 health. Ashen Drake is from Dragon tribe. Ashen Drake is part of the genesis set. Ashen Drake currently available in beta. There are 4447 Ashen Drake cards in existence (total). Ashen Drake was released at October 21, 2019.