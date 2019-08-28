1

Arrow of Rage

Deal X damage to an enemy creature where X is equal to the strength of a random creature you control.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Arrow of Rage

Add three mana locks to both players mana gems.

Version 2

Replaced December 03, 2019

5
Arrow of Rage
Add 3 mana locks to both players mana gems.

Version 1

Replaced August 28, 2019

