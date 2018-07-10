Summon two 2/2 Acolytes. If your opponent has a creature with 4 or more strength, summon two more Acolytes.

Arrest Warrant is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Arrest Warrant belongs to light. Arrest Warrant costs 6 mana. Arrest Warrant rarity is common. Arrest Warrant is from type Spell. Arrest Warrant is from Neutral tribe. Arrest Warrant is part of the genesis set. Arrest Warrant currently available in beta. There are 35514 Arrest Warrant cards in existence (total). Arrest Warrant was released at August 28, 2019.