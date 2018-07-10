2

Arms Trafficker

Roar: Shuffle a random enchanted weapon into your deck.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Arms Trafficker

Roar: Add a random enchanted weapon to each player's hand.

Version 3

Replaced October 10, 2019

Arms Trafficker
Roar: Add a random enchanted weapon to each player's hand.
Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Arms Trafficker
Roar: Add an Enchanted weapon to your hand.
Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Arms Trafficker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Arms Trafficker is a neutral card. Arms Trafficker costs 2 mana. Arms Trafficker rarity is common. Arms Trafficker is from type Creature. Arms Trafficker has 1 attack. Arms Trafficker has 4 health. Arms Trafficker is from Neutral tribe. Arms Trafficker is part of the genesis set. Arms Trafficker currently available in beta. There are 35216 Arms Trafficker cards in existence (total). Arms Trafficker was released at October 10, 2019.