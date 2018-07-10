Arms Trafficker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Arms Trafficker is a neutral card. Arms Trafficker costs 2 mana. Arms Trafficker rarity is common. Arms Trafficker is from type Creature. Arms Trafficker has 1 attack. Arms Trafficker has 4 health. Arms Trafficker is from Neutral tribe. Arms Trafficker is part of the genesis set. Arms Trafficker currently available in beta. There are 35216 Arms Trafficker cards in existence (total). Arms Trafficker was released at October 10, 2019.