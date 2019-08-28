Arkmonian Anteater is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Arkmonian Anteater is a neutral card. Arkmonian Anteater costs 1 mana. Arkmonian Anteater rarity is common. Arkmonian Anteater is from type Creature. Arkmonian Anteater has 1 attack. Arkmonian Anteater has 3 health. Arkmonian Anteater is from Neutral tribe. Arkmonian Anteater is part of the core set. Arkmonian Anteater currently available in beta. There are 362 Arkmonian Anteater cards in existence (total). Arkmonian Anteater was released at October 15, 2019.