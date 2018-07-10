4

Ares Peacemaker

At the start of your turn, destroy all creatures.

0
7

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

4
Ares Peacemaker
At the start of your turn, destroy all creatures.
0
6

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Ares Peacemaker
At the start of your turn, destroy all creatures.
0
4

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

4
Ares Peacemaker
At the start of your turn, destroy all creatures.
0
8

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Ares Peacemaker

Ares Peacemaker is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ares Peacemaker belongs to death. Ares Peacemaker costs 4 mana. Ares Peacemaker rarity is rare. Ares Peacemaker is from type Creature. Ares Peacemaker has 0 attack. Ares Peacemaker has 7 health. Ares Peacemaker is from Neutral tribe. Ares Peacemaker is part of the genesis set. Ares Peacemaker currently available in beta. There are 12335 Ares Peacemaker cards in existence (total). Ares Peacemaker was released at September 03, 2019.