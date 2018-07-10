3

Ares' Eruption

Add two mana locks to both players mana gems.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Ares' Eruption is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ares' Eruption belongs to nature. Ares' Eruption costs 3 mana. Ares' Eruption rarity is rare. Ares' Eruption is from type Spell. Ares' Eruption is from Neutral tribe. Ares' Eruption is part of the genesis set. Ares' Eruption currently available in beta. There are 12318 Ares' Eruption cards in existence (total). Ares' Eruption was released at August 28, 2019.