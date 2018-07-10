Ares' Eruption is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Ares' Eruption belongs to nature. Ares' Eruption costs 3 mana. Ares' Eruption rarity is rare. Ares' Eruption is from type Spell. Ares' Eruption is from Neutral tribe. Ares' Eruption is part of the genesis set. Ares' Eruption currently available in beta. There are 12318 Ares' Eruption cards in existence (total). Ares' Eruption was released at August 28, 2019.