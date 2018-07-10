Any damage taken by this creature is applied to all enemy creatures.

Archimedes Mirror is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Archimedes Mirror belongs to magic. Archimedes Mirror costs 6 mana. Archimedes Mirror rarity is epic. Archimedes Mirror is from type Creature. Archimedes Mirror has 1 attack. Archimedes Mirror has 6 health. Archimedes Mirror is from Atlantean tribe. Archimedes Mirror is part of the genesis set. Archimedes Mirror currently available in beta. There are 4539 Archimedes Mirror cards in existence (total). Archimedes Mirror was released at September 03, 2019.