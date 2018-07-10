Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 2
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Archimedes Mirror is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Archimedes Mirror belongs to magic. Archimedes Mirror costs 6 mana. Archimedes Mirror rarity is epic. Archimedes Mirror is from type Creature. Archimedes Mirror has 1 attack. Archimedes Mirror has 6 health. Archimedes Mirror is from Atlantean tribe. Archimedes Mirror is part of the genesis set. Archimedes Mirror currently available in beta. There are 4539 Archimedes Mirror cards in existence (total). Archimedes Mirror was released at September 03, 2019.