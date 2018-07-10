Roar: Choose a spell that costs no more than your total unlocked mana gems. Reduce its cost by 2.

Arcane Transcendent is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Arcane Transcendent belongs to magic. Arcane Transcendent costs 3 mana. Arcane Transcendent rarity is common. Arcane Transcendent is from type Creature. Arcane Transcendent has 3 attack. Arcane Transcendent has 3 health. Arcane Transcendent is from Mystic tribe. Arcane Transcendent is part of the genesis set. Arcane Transcendent currently available in beta. There are 35355 Arcane Transcendent cards in existence (total). Arcane Transcendent was released at October 26, 2019.