1

Arcane Sphere

Creatures damaged by this creature get burn +4.

1
2
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 4

Replaced March 31, 2020

Version 3

Replaced November 06, 2019

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2019

Arcane Sphere is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Arcane Sphere is a neutral card. Arcane Sphere costs 1 mana. Arcane Sphere rarity is common. Arcane Sphere is from type Creature. Arcane Sphere has 1 attack. Arcane Sphere has 2 health. Arcane Sphere is from Atlantean tribe. Arcane Sphere is part of the etherbots set. Arcane Sphere currently available in beta. There are 3005 Arcane Sphere cards in existence (total). Arcane Sphere was released at March 31, 2020.