Arcane Sphere is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Arcane Sphere is a neutral card. Arcane Sphere costs 1 mana. Arcane Sphere rarity is common. Arcane Sphere is from type Creature. Arcane Sphere has 1 attack. Arcane Sphere has 2 health. Arcane Sphere is from Atlantean tribe. Arcane Sphere is part of the etherbots set. Arcane Sphere currently available in beta. There are 3005 Arcane Sphere cards in existence (total). Arcane Sphere was released at March 31, 2020.