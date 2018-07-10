3

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

Version 2

Replaced August 28, 2019

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

Arcana-Daemon is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Arcana-Daemon belongs to magic. Arcana-Daemon costs 3 mana. Arcana-Daemon rarity is common. Arcana-Daemon is from type Creature. Arcana-Daemon has 4 attack. Arcana-Daemon has 2 health. Arcana-Daemon is from Nether tribe. Arcana-Daemon is part of the genesis set. Arcana-Daemon currently available in beta. There are 35613 Arcana-Daemon cards in existence (total). Arcana-Daemon was released at August 28, 2019.