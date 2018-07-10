5

Aquatic Torturer

Can't attack gods. Roar: If you control another Atlantean, your Atlanteans gain flank and this creature loses "can't attack gods."

6
5
Atlantean

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

5
Aquatic Torturer
Can't attack gods. Control Atlantean: Roar: Friendly Atlanteans gain flank, Aquatic Torturer loses can't attack gods.
6
4
Atlantean

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

4
Aquatic Torturer
Can only attack if you control 2 other Atlanteans. Your other Atlanteans gain flank.
6
5
Atlantean

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

3
Aquatic Torturer
Control Atlantean: Deadly.
1
4

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

