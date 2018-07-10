Can only attack if you control 2 other Atlanteans. Your other Atlanteans gain flank.

Can't attack gods. Roar: If you control another Atlantean, your Atlanteans gain flank and this creature loses "can't attack gods."

Aquatic Torturer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Aquatic Torturer is a neutral card. Aquatic Torturer costs 5 mana. Aquatic Torturer rarity is common. Aquatic Torturer is from type Creature. Aquatic Torturer has 6 attack. Aquatic Torturer has 5 health. Aquatic Torturer is from Atlantean tribe. Aquatic Torturer is part of the genesis set. Aquatic Torturer currently available in beta. There are 35080 Aquatic Torturer cards in existence (total). Aquatic Torturer was released at September 03, 2019.