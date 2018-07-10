Keeping track of card changes throughout history.
Version 3
Replaced September 03, 2019
Version 2
Replaced July 10, 2019
Version 1
Replaced July 10, 2018
Aquatic Torturer is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Aquatic Torturer is a neutral card. Aquatic Torturer costs 5 mana. Aquatic Torturer rarity is common. Aquatic Torturer is from type Creature. Aquatic Torturer has 6 attack. Aquatic Torturer has 5 health. Aquatic Torturer is from Atlantean tribe. Aquatic Torturer is part of the genesis set. Aquatic Torturer currently available in beta. There are 35080 Aquatic Torturer cards in existence (total). Aquatic Torturer was released at September 03, 2019.