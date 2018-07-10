1

Apate Conspirator

Roar: Confuse a random enemy creature.

2
1
Guild

I’m just saying, if it was real then why was the flag waving. Huh? Explain that.

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

1
Apate Conspirator

Roar: Confuse a random enemy creature.

2
1

Version 4

Replaced October 26, 2019

1
Apate Conspirator
Roar: Give a random enemy creature confused.
2
1

Version 3

Replaced August 28, 2019

1
Apate Conspirator
Roar: Give a random enemy creature confused.
1
1

Version 2

Replaced August 20, 2019

1
Apate Conspirator
Creatures damaged by this creature gain Confused.
1
1

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Apate Conspirator

Apate Conspirator is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Apate Conspirator belongs to deception. Apate Conspirator costs 1 mana. Apate Conspirator rarity is rare. Apate Conspirator is from type Creature. Apate Conspirator has 2 attack. Apate Conspirator has 1 health. Apate Conspirator is from Guild tribe. Apate Conspirator is part of the genesis set. Apate Conspirator currently available in beta. There are 12238 Apate Conspirator cards in existence (total). Apate Conspirator was released at October 26, 2019.