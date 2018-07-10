Anubis, Guide of Souls is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Anubis, Guide of Souls is a neutral card. Anubis, Guide of Souls costs 6 mana. Anubis, Guide of Souls rarity is legendary. Anubis, Guide of Souls is from type Creature. Anubis, Guide of Souls has 5 attack. Anubis, Guide of Souls has 6 health. Anubis, Guide of Souls is from Anubian tribe. Anubis, Guide of Souls is part of the genesis set. Anubis, Guide of Souls currently available in beta. There are 2340 Anubis, Guide of Souls cards in existence (total). Anubis, Guide of Souls was released at September 03, 2019.