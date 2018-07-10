6

Anubis, Guide of Souls

Backline. Whenever a friendly Anubian dies, draw a card.

5
6
Anubian

Two lines. No talking. And don’t touch anything!

Former versions

Keeping track of card changes throughout history.

6
Anubis, Guide of Souls
Backline. Whenever a friendly Anubian dies, draw a card.
4
6
Anubian

Version 3

Replaced September 03, 2019

6
Anubis, Guide of Souls
Backline. Whenever a friendly Anubian dies, draw a card.
4
7
Anubian

Version 2

Replaced July 10, 2019

10
Anubis, Guide of Souls
At the end of your turn, Summon a random Anubian from your Void.
3
6

Version 1

Replaced July 10, 2018

  1. Gods Unchained
  2. Anubis, Guide of Souls

Anubis, Guide of Souls is a card of the Gods Unchained trading card game (TCG). Anubis, Guide of Souls is a neutral card. Anubis, Guide of Souls costs 6 mana. Anubis, Guide of Souls rarity is legendary. Anubis, Guide of Souls is from type Creature. Anubis, Guide of Souls has 5 attack. Anubis, Guide of Souls has 6 health. Anubis, Guide of Souls is from Anubian tribe. Anubis, Guide of Souls is part of the genesis set. Anubis, Guide of Souls currently available in beta. There are 2340 Anubis, Guide of Souls cards in existence (total). Anubis, Guide of Souls was released at September 03, 2019.